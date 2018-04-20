‘One Piece’ Spoilers Confirm The End Of ‘Whole Cake Island’ Arc

One Piece is making headway as its manga breached 900 chapters not too long. There is a lot happening with the Straw Hat gang as they are trying to make a clean escape from Big Mom’s view, and many readers are looking forward to the day Eiichiro Oda moves the manga into its new arc.

Well, it looks like that day has come. According to new spoilers regarding the latest chapter of One Piece, the ‘Wano’ arc is about to get underway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So — obviously — spoilers below!

Recently, a slew of summaries for One Piece‘s 902nd chapter hit the Internet. Shueisha is set to publish the chapter this week, and the hyped update promises to bring the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc to an end and make way for a new story.

According to a fan-translator known as Sandman, One Piece‘s new chapter ends with the Straw Hats escaping Big Mom and her crew. The gang is left to eat with Sanji as the chef finally prepares food for his comrades after his long absence, and Jinbe is left to face Big Mom on his own. If the summaries are spot-on, then One Piece does confirm its on-going arc has come to an end. The next chapter of One Piece will share new details about the ‘Wano’ arc, so fans can look forward to the manga’s new era.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you surprised by how the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc is ending? What do you expect from the manga’s next story? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!