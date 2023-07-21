One Piece Films Are Coming To Crunchyroll

One Piece recently brought its English Dub to Crunchyroll, with the streaming service not waiting long to unveil fresh news about the Straw Hat Pirates. As new episodes of the anime continue to arrive on Crunchyroll, the platform took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con this year to announce that three films from the shonen franchise will arrive this summer. The three movies happen to be some of the biggest to arrive featuring Monkey D. Luffy, his crew, and the ever-expanding world of the Grand Line.

The first One Piece movie announced that will arrive on Crunchyroll is One Piece Film: Gold, hitting the platform on July 27th. The film was initially released in 2016, and Crunchyroll shared a description, and trailer, for the movie if you haven't had the chance to experience it, "The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world's most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike."



The next entry in the One Piece film line-up is One Piece: Stampede, also arriving on Crunchyroll on July 27th. The streaming service released the description and trailer for this movie as well, "Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in a competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew. One Piece: Stampede is a stand-alone film that celebrates the anime's 20th Anniversary and takes place outside the canon of the One Piece anime series."

Finally, the latest successful film of the One Piece franchise, One Piece Film: Red, is set to also arrive on Crunchyroll on July 27th. As with the previous two films, Crunchyroll supplied a description and trailer for the film featuring the return of Red-Haired Shanks and the introduction of his daughter, "Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter. Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "making the world happy with my music."

Via Crunchyroll Press Release