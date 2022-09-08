One Piece: Red Is Now One of Japan's Top 10 Grossing Films Ever

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film released for the long-running Shonen franchise that spawned from Eiichiro Oda's creative mind. Promising to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta, the film will arrive in North America next month, following its titanic run in Japanese theaters. Now, new figures have emerged for the film that reveals it has crossed the box office threshold and become a part of the top ten highest-grossing anime films in Japan.

One Piece: Red has wound up in some interesting places following its release in Japan, with a handful of episodes of One Piece's television series taking the opportunity to explore the younger days of both Luffy and Uta. On top of this, the fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise recently took part in a college football game, using the sporting event to reveal its release window as the marching band played several tunes surrounding the return of Shanks.

It has been around thirty days since One Piece: Red hit theaters in Japan, pulling in over $94 million at the box office without receiving a global release as of yet. While it has made some serious strides, it still has a long way to go if Red is hoping to overtake the current champ of the anime movie scene, as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train currently has made over $450 million worldwide.

The official description from Crunchyroll, the streaming service that has teamed up with Toei Animation to bring One Piece: Red to North America and several other countries, reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Via Crunchyroll