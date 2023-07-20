One Piece Creator Reveals Which Devil Fruits Would Complete Luffy's Crew

Not every member of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece has Devil Fruit powers backing them up. Luckily, for those who can't stretch their limbs or transform into a human/reindeer hybrid, the crew members of the Thousand Sunny have plenty of tricks up their sleeves. For those wondering which Devil Fruits the Straw Hats would be paired with who aren't currently fueled by the edible, series creator Eiichiro Oda recently took the opportunity to reveal what powers Luffy's crew would have.

Eiichiro Oda will routinely answer fan questions related to the One Piece manga and One Piece anime on a regular basis. Titled "SBS – Shitsumon o Boshu Suru", aka "I'm Taking Questions", Oda has taken time to tackle some major questions from the fan community since Luffy and his crew debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump decades ago. With the shonen franchise currently in its final arc for its manga, it's unknown how many more "SBS" entries there will be from Oda, though considering his love of the Grand Line, he might continue answering questions far into the future. Oda had a major role as Executive Producer on Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series, proving that Eiichiro's work schedule is legendary in the anime business.

One Piece: Devil Fruit Powers Activate

There are only four members of the Straw Hat Pirates who have Devil Fruit Powers. Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Brook have superhuman abilities thanks to the edibles, but puts a serious hamper on their ability to swim. Oda took the opportunity to state what Devil Fruits would be best suited to Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Franky.

One of the biggest secrets surrounding Monkey D. Luffy's Devil Fruit is about to be revealed in the One Piece anime. After Luffy received a devastating blow from Kaido, the Straw Hat Pirate Captain is about to discover his Gear Fifth transformation. With Luffy's ultimate form debuting for a few moments in the latest movie, One Piece Film: Red, this is one of the most highly anticipated segments of the War For Wano.

Do you agree with Oda's picks for the Straw Hats' Devil Fruits? Who is the strongest Straw Hat without Devil Fruit powers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.