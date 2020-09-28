One Piece Sets Up Nami's Big Wano Battle

✖

The war for the future of Wano Country is now underway in One Piece, and the newest chapter has set up Nami's big battle. With the Straw Hats and their various opponents have all gathered in one place, the series will now begin to break each character off into their respective battles just as series creator Eiichiro Oda has done in the past with massive battles like this. Part of the fun is seeing which foes end up facing off against particular Straw Hats, and that's especially the case with how Nami's fight begins.

Chapter 991 of the series begins to break apart the Straw Hats after the crew managed to reunite all in the same place, and the ensuing chaos is selecting different opponents for them. But hilariously, Nami doesn't get to outright choose who she's going to fight as Usopp actually wraps her into one thanks to some funny cowardice.

As two of the members of the Tobi Roppo, Page-One and Ulti, continue to chase after Luffy, Usopp interferes by hitting Page-One with one of his special attack green stars. Ulti, shocked to see Page-One hurt, wants to get revenge on whoever does so. Soon we see "I'm Nami," and Nami appears in the next panel unaware that she's being made a target of Ulti.

Usopp then continues to goad Ulti while hiding behind Nami, and Ulti then believes Nami is the one who has challenged the two of them to a fight. She tries to explain that she wasn't the one talking, but with the battle starting Nami then shouts "Do your worst!" while running away with Usopp. The two of them often are the ones who avoid fights when they can, so seeing Nami and Usopp fight together for once is sure to make for a unique fight.

We have seen examples of just how strong Page-One and Ulti are, but both Nami and Usopp have defeated people much stronger than them due to their quick wit and gadgetry. Now that they are going to be working together in this fight (thanks to Usopp roping Nami into it), it's probably going to be one of the more unique of the arc thus far.

But what do you think? Excited to see Nami and Usopp fighting members of the Tobi Roppo together? How do you like their chances against Ulti and Page-One? Did you see this team up coming?