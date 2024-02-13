Netflix's One Piece Stars Unpack Their Relationship With Oda

Last fall, the world got a brand-new look at what One Piece could be. The team at Netflix brought Eiichiro Oda's hit series to life in live-action with great success. With season two on the horizon, all eyes are on Netflix's One Piece as its stars are on the rise. And thanks to a recent appearance, we have learned more about the cast's meeting with Oda himself.

The confession comes from Middle East Film and Comic Con. The event, which took place in Abu Dhabi, brought several One Piece stars together including Inaki Godoy and Taz Skylar. It was there the two talked about meeting Oda, and it turns out the artist inked a tattoo idea for Godoy.

"Oda-sensei is the coolest guy on earth. He has so much energy. He loves to eat meat. He is very much like Luffy," Godoy revealed. Skylar chimed in after, revealing Oda drew a piece of artwork for Godoy to get tattooed. However, the actor has yet to find the time.

"He also drew a tattoo for us, which Kiki still has to get."

Obviously, it seems Oda and the cast of Netflix's One Piece have gotten together with ease. There is no denying how important the case of One Piece was in nailing the live-action adaptation, and Netflix's team nailed it. From Godoy to Mackenyu and Emily Rudd, the Straw Hats were cast perfectly in live action. And one day, we can only hope Godoy shares the tattoo design Oda inked for him!

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the Netflix series is easy to find. The show's first season is live, and Netflix is also streaming the One Piece anime with Crunchyroll. So for anyone wanting more info on Oda's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

