One Piece Announces New Puma Collection

One Piece has been sailing full sail ahead for decades now, and it caught a massive wind last year. It is hard to overlook just how much the IP has grown as of late, after all. From its live-action TV series to its anime and manga, One Piece is faring well these days. Now, Puma is getting in on the action with a new shoe collection, and a first look at the collab has gone live.

As you can see below, One Piece and Puma are coming together to bring a suede shoe collection to life. The line, which will debut sometime in 2024, features four shoes based on different characters. You can check out the picks below to decide which pair of kicks you want to cop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Puma x One Piece is releasing a pair of shoes based on Monkey D. Luffy given how prolific the protagonist has become. His suede shoes are red with blue highlights, and each pair of kicks come with an embossed tongue. As for the other shoes, they pay homage to Blackbeard and Whiteboard as well as the Red Hair Pirates. So if you want to show your love to Shanks, these shoes have you covered!

Currently, no price has been set for these Puma kicks, and the same goes for its launch date. The shoe brand is also one of several to tackle One Piece as of late. Vans put a collection forward not that long ago, and Skechers approached the franchise a few years back. Even Puma has teamed up with One Piece before in honor of One Piece Film: Gold, and now the brand is back at it again.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can check out the series in a few different ways. Netflix’s live-action series is now streaming, and a second season is in development. As for the One Piece anime, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Netflix, and the manga can be read through the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about these One Piece collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!