Netflix's One Piece Star Hints at Alabasta For Season 2 in New Video

One Piece's second season might be confirmed, but there are plenty of questions surrounding the return of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates. While creator Eiichiro Oda teased the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, meaning that Luffy and company would be visiting Drum Island, many fans were left wondering if a certain desert locale would be a part of season two. Now, in a social media post, the young actor who brings Monkey D. Luffy to life is hinting at the arrival of Alabasta in the next season.

The Alabasta Arc, for those who might know be familiar with the One Piece tale, takes place in a desert island that is besieged by one of the Seven Warlords of the Seas. Crocodile might be a pirate, but he is beloved in the land as he has tricked the denizens of Alabasta into believing that he is a pirate hunter. Looking to use his reputation to take over the country, the Straw Hat Pirates have their work cut out for them when it comes to taking out the head of Baroqueworks and his minions that stand by his side. While One Piece season two has yet to reveal a release date, the new video might hint at the idea that filming is about to begin.

Monkey D. Luffy Enters Alabasta

In a new post on his Instagram Account, Inaki Godoy shared a video of himself standing in a sandy environment alongside several camels. As One Piece fans know, the Straw Hat Pirates meet a camel that they dub "Lashes" who has a love for the women of the crew, but doesn't care much for the male members of the Going Merry. Alabasta might have its comedic elements, but the storyline has its fair share of challenges for Luffy and his crew.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the second season of Netflix's live-action series is if Jamie Lee Curtis will be joining the cast as Chopper's mentor, Dr. Kureha. Curtis hasn't been shy about her love of all things One Piece, and the showrunners and cast have repeatedly stated in the past that they'd love to have Jamie Lee become a part of the cast.

