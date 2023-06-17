Netflix's One Piece Trailer Released: Watch

The pirates are coming, and Netflix is ready to sail the crew wherever it wants! After all, the streaming service has been working one its live-action adaptation of One Piece for years. Today, Netflix just put forward its first trailer for One Piece, and it has given us an in-depth look at how the Netflix adaptation will look.

As you can see above, the trailer brings the entire Straw Hat crew to life. We can see Inaki Godoy in full gear as Luffy complete with a woven straw hat. The rest of his crew looks spot-on from the anime as everyone from Nami to Sanji shows up. We even get some glimpses at Shanks as well as Buggy before the Marines come knocking.

And yes, Luffy's Devil Fruit ability is shown. The legendary rubber man is back on the seven seas, and Netflix's take on the Gomu Gomu power is larger than life.

Of course, One Piece has been in the works for years now, and this Netflix series has the full approval of Eiichiro Oda. If you did not know, the creator of One Piece announced plans to shop his iconic manga for live-action years ago. Netflix ended up licensing the series, and Oda joined the project as a producer. His word has been law on set and behind the scenes which Oda recently spoke about in a recent letter to fans.

"The live-action version is something we've been working on behind the scenes even while making [One Piece Film] Red and [One Piece] Stampede," Oda admitted. In other interviews, the creator has said One Piece has been so slow to film because of his meticulous demands. From start to finish, it seems the creator of One Piece has been all up in this Netflix adaptation, and that is a first for the site's anime pursuits.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can always brush up on the series before its live-action series drops. The anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the One Piece manga, the series is still ongoing, and new chapters can be found through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this first look at One Piece?