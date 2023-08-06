Netflix's One Piece Exec Reveals the Two Things Eiichiro Oda Demanded

The wait for Netflix's One Piece is almost over. The show is slated to drop at the end of this month, and of course, all eyes are on the Straw Hat crew. Luffy and his team are living large ahead of their live-action debut now that its countdown has begun. And in a recent interview, the showrunner of Netflix's One Piece shared the two demands series creator Eiichiro Oda had for the project.

Recently, Shueisha posted new info about One Piece ahead of its launch, and it was there showrunner Matt Owens spoke up. The executive said Oda had a number of requests for the live-action adaptation, but there were two major things the creator wanted to vet about Netflix's show.

The first? Owens said Oda was set on keeping the Straw Hats' backstories the same. "They're so pivotal to who they are as people, what their dreams and motivations are, and how Luffy digs into that as he meets them and helps them rediscover those dreams."

And for the second demand, Oda focused on the characters' different abilities. "Specific devil fruit powers and other skill sets were all carefully crafted by Oda and a lot of imagination went into what different people can do and what the rules are with that," Owen shared. This means we can expect to see plenty of showy fights at Netflix's One Piece works through its first season. So if you are ready to watch the live-action adaptation, get ready! The project is expected to drop at the end of August 2023.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can always brush up on the series ahead of Netflix's big launch. The adaptation will bring the manga's East Blue saga to life, so you can watch the One Piece anime on Hulu and Crunchyroll for updates. As for the manga, One Piece can be read online courtesy of the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Oda's requests for One Piece? Are you going to be watching Netflix's adaptation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – OP Netflix Fan