One Piece Anime Is Adding Tons to Netflix in September

One Piece is gearing up for a total Netflix takeover. If you did not know, the series is set launch its live-action TV show on Netflix at the end of August. Now, a new bit of info confirms One Piece mania will continue into September, and we have its anime to thank.

After all, it looks like a slew of One Piece specials are coming to Netflix. A total of six specials and films are coming to Netflix courtesy of One Piece. So if you want to know more about the additions, you can read up on them below:

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia: “The Foxy Pirates challenge Luffy’s crew in the New World, but when the Navy’s most brilliant tactician steps in, they all wind up on the island of Nebulandia-an infamous death trap for Devil Fruit users. Luffy must team up with his Davy Back nemesis for a harrowing rescue mission when Zoro, Sanji, and some Foxy Pirates are held hostage!”



One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure: “Experience the inspiring moments that launched Luffy and the first four members of his crew on their grand adventure to find the One Piece! It’s all here-from Shanks giving Luffy the straw hat, to Nami facing the Fish-Men at her hometown. Along the way, Zoro finds his swordsman’s zeal, Usopp pays for his pranks, and Sanji sizzles up the Baratie. Join the crew where it all began in the waters of East Blue.”



One Piece Episode of Skypiea: “The Straw Hats embark on a dangerous trip to the sky where their destination comes straight out of a fairytale. The island of Skypiea and its grand city of gold await among the clouds, but a clash of winged clans and a man who calls himself God won’t make things easy! Only Luffy can resist this God’s mighty power and light the mysteries of the past.”



One Piece Film: Gold: “The Straw Hats are at it again in an all-new high-flying adventure! A gripping tale unfolds in the spectacular city of Gran Tesoro, where Luffy and his crew are drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot. With so much luck, Luffy’s winning streak can’t possibly end. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for all.”



One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends: “Haunted by the tragic loss at Marineford, Luffy continues his two-year training session under Rayleigh’s tough tutelage. His Haki power is hardly developed when the escaped convict, Byrnndi World, wreaks havoc on the high seas and kidnaps Boa Hancock’s sisters! Determined to save them, Luffy teams with Hancock for a bold rescue operation that won’t just test his new powers-it’ll test his will to get stronger for the crew that awaits his return.”



If you are looking forward to watching these One Piece specials, they will join Netflix starting September 1st. So for those eager to continue the anime’s live-action adventure, these anime drops will scratch your itch!

What do you make of this big Netflix addition? Are you keeping up with the One Piece anime?