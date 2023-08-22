New One Piece Live-Action Poster Released

One Piece is now closer than ever to the debut of its new live-action series, and Netflix is getting ready for the new series with the release of a new poster showing off more of the extended cast! One Piece has been hard at work at bringing Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series to life in a whole new way, and has been in development for the last few years as both the creator and Netflix have been trying to satisfy each of their goals for the new work. But soon the real test will come with the full release of the live-action adaptation.

With One Piece's new live-action series hitting Netflix in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, the promotional train is now in full swing. A new poster has been released showing off an "illustrated" look at not only the main cast, but each of the notable members of the extended cast that fans will see over the course of the first season. But with the One Piece live-action series hitting on August 31st, it won't be too much longer until fans can see how it all shakes out. You can check out One Piece's newest poster below:

This crew looks good in ink. Take a closer 👀 at the brand new illustrated art for #OnePieceNetflix. pic.twitter.com/qcqb3JbyRm — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 22, 2023

How to Watch Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Series

One Piece will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Confirmed to run for eight episodes for its debut season, the series will be adapting the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga series. Oda himself was heavily involved in the production of the new series with Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners. The main cast of Straw Hats are led by the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

Are you going to check out One Piece's live-action series when it premieres on Netflix later this month?