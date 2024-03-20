Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Training Begins for Inaki Godoy, Taz Skylar

Filming hasn't begun on season two of Netflix's live-action One Piece, but the young actors who bring the Straw Hat Pirates to life are amassing to get to work on the next chapter of the Grand Line. Thanks to the success of the series, Netflix wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. Now that filming is about to begin and the writers' room is working on the upcoming season, it appears as though the live-action Luffy and Sanji have started training for their return.

While the storylines of One Piece's live-action second season have yet to be confirmed, if the series continues to follow its source material, then shonen fans have a good idea of where the show is headed. More than likely, the live-action series will touch upon Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta during season two. In confirming the second season, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda all but confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper will be joining the Straw Hat Pirates. The reindeer doctor won't be the only future Straw Hat making an appearance, however, as the live-action series would also feature Nico Robin if it sticks to the events of the manga.

Luffy and Sanji Get Back to Training

In a new Instagram story, Taz Skylar shared a brief glimpse at both himself and Inaki Godoy prepping to get back into the live-action world of the Grand Line. Rest assured, that when One Piece does release its second season, it will have plenty of fights for Luffy and Sanji to take part in. Between Baroqueworks, Wapol, Crocodile, and returning villains, the Straw Hat Pirates' second season is set to be bigger than its first.

(Photo: Taz Skylar)

Since filming has yet to begin, it seems unlikely that we'll see the second season arrive in 2024. Still, this won't stop a steady stream of news from hitting the 'net, and expect us here at ComicBook.com to keep you in the know when it comes to the live-action Straw Hats and their anime counterparts.

Which new character are you most looking forward to seeing introduced in One Piece's second season? When do you predict we'll see season two hit Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Taz Skylar