Netflix's One Piece Takes Home Writer's Guild Award Nomination

Netflix's One Piece is a hit, and the story of the Straw Hat Pirates has acted as a springboard for many other projects to hit Hollywood. Following Luffy's success, Netflix found more success with the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, while Lionsgate confirmed earlier this year that a live-action Naruto movie was on the way. As the showrunners work on the second season, it would seem that one of the creative minds responsible for the new take on Luffy and his crew has been nominated for a Writer's Guild Award.

Steven Maeda might be best known in the present for working on the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, but it is far from the only series that the creator has worked on. Maeda has been a producer on the likes of Lost, Day Break, Lie To Me, and CSI: Miami. Alongside writing for the One Piece series, Steven has also written for series such as The X-Files, Harsh Realm, and Unforgettable to name a few. While the second season of One Piece has yet to start filming, the writers' room has been hard at work in continuing the story of the Going Merry.

One Piece Is Hitting Award Season

Steven Maeda was nominated in the "Television Writing Achievement" category of the Writer's Guild Awards, specifically for "Outstanding Script of 2023 in The Category of Children's Episodic, Long Form, and Specials".

A nice surprise. Even Zoro approves. pic.twitter.com/BDAYjb1XLJ — Steven Maeda (@stevemaeda) March 17, 2024

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda about bringing anime to the realm of live-action, "I love anime and I love animated shows in general, but I've always worked in live-action and there's something that is very textural and grounding about seeing actual people perform the roles of characters that and love or characters that you're just being introduced to and seeing those come to life. If there's something I find incredibly rewarding and incredibly grounding about that, every show does not demand a live-action. That is for sure."

