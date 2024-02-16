Netflix's One Piece Stars Want Danny Devito to Join The Cast

The live-action One Piece was a hit when its first season landed on Netflix, quickly being confirmed for a second season by none other than franchise-created Eiichiro Oda. For some time, Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis hasn't been shy about her desire to be a part of the live-action adaptation. While Curtis has yet to sign on, she isn't the only one that the live-action Straw Hats are hoping to see join the world of the Grand Line.

Aside from a confirmation that a second season is on the way, there have been few details when it comes to what new actors will join One Piece's future. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer, and the showrunners routinely stating that they aim to follow the source material, season two will most likely cover both the Drum Island storyline and the Straw Hats' journey in Alabasta. One major character that has been hinted at joining Luffy's crew is Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer doctor who will be an essential part of the Going Merry. As One Piece fans know, Chopper will require some extra effort to bring to the screen, though Netflix has yet to confirm if he will be brought to life via computer-generated animation or puppetry.

Who Would Danny Devito Be In The Grand Line?

At the recent premiere of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Inaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson, Luffy and Usopp respectively, the pair shared their dream casting for season two. Revealing that they'd love to see Danny Devito become a part of the cast, they state that they have no idea which character the It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia star would play.

‘One Piece’ stars Iñaki Godoy & Jacob Romero on the special guest star they want for Season 2: “I’d do anything with Danny DeVito” #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/XC0yuE6ikq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2024

While there have been no rumors hinting at Danny Devito joining the cast, there is one character that we could see the Hollywood star playing in the second season. During the events of Drum Island, the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves fighting against the former king of the snowy locale. Wapol is a terrifying threat who at the Devil Fruit known as the Baku Baku no Mi. The fruit gives Wapol the power to eat nearly anything as well as take on the attributes of whatever he has eaten recently.

Do you think that Danny Devito might actually become a part of the Grand Line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.