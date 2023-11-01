One Piece Creator Unleashes Gear 5 Usopp

Few manga creators relate to their fans like Eiichiro Oda does. For more than 20 years now, the One Piece creator has kept himself abreast of his massive fandom. From Q&A sessions to interview shoutouts, Oda loves few things more than showing love to his readers. And now, Oda has earned major respect for giving Usopp the best possible makeover.

After all, Usopp is a force of nature, and it is only right for him to give Gear 5 a go. In a recent issue of SBS, Oda inked a version of Gear 5 Usopp for the fandom, and it works incredibly well.

Oda drew Ussop with gear 5 😂 pic.twitter.com/wy3MbQcBao — Pew (رضوان) (@pewpiece) October 31, 2023

As you can see above, the transformation turns Usopp into a rubbery god just like we've seen Luffy before. His dark curls have been turned into cloudy white lots, and it is impossible to miss Usopp's nose here. With a hand over his face, Usopp can be seen laughing heartily in this shot, and he definitely looks the part of the Sun God Nika.

One Piece brought Gear 5 to life months ago in the manga, and the series turned it into a global obsession after Luffy used the transformation on television. Not long ago, the One Piece anime was in the thick of its Wano saga climax, and it was there Toei Animation brought Gear 5 to life. The truly epic arc made waves across the globe thanks to its animation, and Gear 5 Luffy was all over social media. Now, God Usopp has been given a taste of that power, and One Piece fans a living for the tribute.

If you are not caught up with One Piece these days, you can start your journey at any time. The One Piece manga is ongoing and can be read through Manga Plus. As for the One Piece anime, the series is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

