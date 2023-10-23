Netflix’s One Piece Shares BTS Peek at Season 2

It seems like the sails are set for One Piece. While the hit anime keeps track of its Wano Saga finale, all eyes are on Netflix when it comes to Luffy’s live-action future. Back in August, Hollywood’s anime curse was thwarted when One Piece set sail on Netflix. The live-action adaptation has broken big streaming records, and it didn’t take Netflix long to order a season two. And now, we have been given a special peek at season two’s trek behind the scenes.

The update comes courtesy of One Piece itself as the Netflix series hit up X (Twitter). It was there a photo was posted for the One Piece writers’ room, and the photo highlights some of the bright minds that made season one a bonafide hit.

“Meet the writers’ room for season 2. We can’t wait to share what adventures we have in store,” One Piece shared.

From Matt Owens to Randy Troy, this photo features a top-tier group of writers. And of course, the group was finally able to unite as the WGA was able to end its strike against Hollywood’s top studios this month. After months picketing, the WGA negotiated a new contract with the AMPTP. The resolution was hard fought, and One Piece fans were glad for it as the strike’s end meant work on season two could begin at Netflix. However, the strikes in Hollywood are not yet done as the SAG-AFTRA is still picketing.

If you are not familiar with One Piece and its take from Netflix, you can watch the show’s first season now. For more info on Eiichiro Oda’s masterful story, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you want to see from One Piece when Netflix brings its new season to shore?