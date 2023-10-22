One Piece Announces Plan to Livestream Its Anime for Free

One Piece has been around for decades, and now its anime is gearing up for a big milestone. Believe it or not, the hit show has been on the air for 25 years now. The team at Toei Animation has kept tabs on Monkey D. Luffy for years, and it is ready to welcome a new generation of fans. So to help entice newcomers, One Piece is about to livestream its entire library for free.

The update comes from Japan as the official One Piece page announced the start of Anytime One Piece. The initiative, which is part of the anime's 25th anniversary celebrations, is meant to stream all of the anime. From episode one to its latest releases, Anytime One Piece plans to show episodes 24/7 for an entire year.

According to the team at One Piece, the streaming marathon will kick off on October 29. No formal schedule has been released detailing when certain episodes or arcs will go live. Right now, fans are simply assuming the streaming will begin with One Piece episode one and move forward.

Of course, Anytime One Piece has a lot of ground to cover. One Piece has more than 1,000 episodes to date. To be specific, One Piece has released 1080 episodes at the time this article was written. With each episode running about 25 minutes on average, there is about 27,00 minutes of One Piece to watch. This equates to about 450 hours, and of course, this total doesn't include any of the One Piece movies or specials.

If you have not checked out One Piece yet, this stream is a way to get a feel for Luffy's look, and the anime is also streaming at various sites stateside. From Hulu to Crunchyroll and even Tubi, One Piece is easier to watch than ever. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

