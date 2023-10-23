One Piece Hypes Anniversary With Mackenyu Promo

Star of Netflix’s One Piece, Mackenyu, has been tapped to help celebrate the latest volume of the manga’s release and the anime’s 25th Anniversary for a special new promo! Mackenyu might have made a major name for himself among anime fans thanks to how many live-action adaptations he’s been a part of so far, but he’s since been introduced to a whole new world of fans thanks to his take on Roronoa Zoro for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. With the series returning for Season 2 in the future, Mackenyu’s now has a much closer tie to the series than ever.

With the release of One Piece Volume 107 overseas, One Piece has tapped Mackenyu for a special new promo showing off a chill time reading the latest edition of the series. Being a notable fan of the anime and manga from before its release as well (and with the anime currently celebrating its 25th Anniversary), it’s a pretty cool full circle moment for the One Piece star at a very crucial time. Check out Mackenyu’s new One Piece promo below.

https://twitter.com/Mackenyu1116/status/1716012252153942237?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How to Watch Mackenyu in One Piece

One Piece Season 2 is now in production, but has yet to reveal a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Mackenyu is likely going to be returning as Roronoa Zoro in the new season alongside the likes of the main Straw Hat crew of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The first season of the series tackles the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, and Netflix teases the first season of One Piece as such:

“Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

