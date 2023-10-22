One Piece Launches Anime's 25th Anniversary

One Piece might have recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's original manga hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but now it's getting ready to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of its anime with some big projects in the pipeline! One Piece's anime first began its run in Japan back in October 1999, and the series has gone to some huge lengths in the years since. As the anime prepares to get into its next era with Luffy and the Straw Hats preparing to leave the Land of Wano soon, there are some big plans for the future.

One Piece has announced a new celebration for the anime's 25th Anniversary that's kicked off with a new stream of episodes that will be airing at all times, a new tournament for its official trading card game, and eight more projects to be announced at a later date. The anime's near the adaptation for the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga (which is now in the climax of its first major arc for Luffy and the others), so it's going to be a big anniversary to come.

How to Watch One Piece

One Piece's Wano Country arc is now playing out its final moments in the anime, but there has yet to be a tease of the new arcs to come from the Final Saga. That also means there's plenty of time to catch up before Luffy and the others leave Wano, and you can stream the entire series so far (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such:

"Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!" As for the One Piece manga, you can read ahead with the three most recent chapters being available for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Can you believe it's been 25 years of the One Piece anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!