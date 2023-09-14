Netflix's One Piece Season Two Announced

It's official! Netflix's One Piece has been renewed for a second season. Following its ambitious premiere in late August, One Piece has been topping the charts at Netflix. Now, its series creator has confirmed the news we've all been hoping to hear. Netflix has greenlit One Piece season two, so that means the Straw Hat crew is gearing up for a big comeback.

In a new video released by Netflix, Eiichiro Oda appears to pass along the good news. "I spent a long time working on [One Piece] with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios," the creator shared.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

"It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it," he continued. "Two weeks after its launch, I've received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show."

In the video, Oda goes on to explain it will take some time yet to complete the show's scripts, but Netflix is committed to reviving One Piece for more episodes. Of course, there is no estimate on when the writing will be complete. This is due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike. The writers' guild has been picketing for months now against Hollywood's major studios, and that does include Netflix. This means no writing can be done by union members on Netflix, and the show's current writers are all part of the WGA.

For now, we can only wait as fans for the WGA to reach a fair deal with Hollywood's top studios. In the meantime, netizens are encouraged to keep up the love for One Piece. The show has topped Netflix's Top 10 chart since its launch, and interest in the series is at an all-time high. So if you want to hop in on the One Piece anime, the long-running series can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can read up on the hit series here before checking out the Straw Hat crew's adventures for yourself: "As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

