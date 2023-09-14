Netflix's One Piece Reveals How Many Actors Tried Out For Luffy

One Piece's live-action Netflix adaptation is a success, garnering tens of millions of views in its opening two weeks. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, many anime fans believe that it's only a matter of time before we get word on the Straw Hat Pirates' return. In a recent interview, two Executive Producers on the series, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, didn't just talk about how many seasons they're hoping to film but revealed just how many young actors were hoping to take on the role of Monkey D. Luffy.

Monkey D. Luffy is played by Inaki Godoy in Netflix's live-action take with the young actor absolutely falling in love with both his character and the world of One Piece. Prior to the release of the first season on the streaming service, Godoy had the chance to visit Japan not only to see where One Piece's manga is made, but also to get the chance to sit down with the franchise's creator Eiichiro Oda. Having played a role in Netflix's The Imperfects, Clements confirmed that his past portrayal wasn't a factor in winning the role.

"No, he auditioned for us, and I have to be honest, we weren't even aware of the Netflix series when we thought he was the guy. And then, as we investigated, we thought oh, this is going to be complicated but they were very supportive of trying to figure it out between the two series if needed."

(Photo: Netflix)

How Many Luffys?

Clements then confirmed just how many young actors they watched audition for Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece, "Definitely over 100, from all corners of the world. We really tried to stay true to the backstory. the origin of all the characters that Oda created; we were focused on supporting that."

As a follow-up, Becky then described Godoy's reaction to hearing that he had won the role, "I believe he screamed, he definitely laughed. He was on Zoom with us, he thanked everyone, he said he will give it his all. And then when we said, how is your family feeling about this and do your parents have any questions about production — because I think he was just 18, he was very young when he got the role — at that moment, he pulled his mother into the frame of the Zoom and said, 'Well, my mom's right here, she can ask questions'. And we just knew at that moment, what a great young man to have his parents sitting right next to him after he got the good news."

