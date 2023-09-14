Netflix's One Piece: How Could Brook Look in Live Action?

It's official! Netflix's One Piece is a certified hit. With a fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes, One Piece's live-action series has been at the top of Netflix since it launched. This means all eyes are on Eiichiro Oda's hit series as many want to know if more seasons are on the way. And if they are, fans have found an example of what Brook might look like in live action.

As you can see below, the image was circulated on X (Twitter) by plenty of fan pages. It was there One Piece lovers shared their first pick for Brook. After all, the musician is one of the most unusual members of the Straw Hat crew. The long-dead pirate is still kicking due to the power of a Devil Fruit, but he is nothing but a skeleton now. As you can imagine, Brook's body is going to be difficult to do in live action, but it has been done before.

imagine if Brook looks like this in One Piece series pic.twitter.com/hsLapQWO3L — One Piece Tweets (@onepiecedaiIys) September 13, 2023

For instance, the live-action concept art above definitely gives Brook n ominous look. Dressed in a smart suit, there is no denying the pirate is luxe in this shot. The technology needed to bring a skeleton to life on screen exists, and visual effects like those we see here would do Brook justice.

Of course, there are other shows and films in Hollywood's backlog to take inspiration from. Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean had a number of skeletal characters, but they weren't shown often. When it comes to live-action titles, characters like Brook have not been done often, but projects like Halloweentown and Ghost Rider have done the job. So hopefully, the team behind One Piece has planned ahead for Brook's eventual debut.

If you have not seen One Piece yet, the live-action series is now streaming on Netflix. As for the One Piece anime, the series can be found everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the Straw Hat crew, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

