One Piece's New Opening Reveals Young Whitebeard

✖

One Piece's new opening for the continuing adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in Wano Country hasn't only given us hints as to the future events that will take place in the anime, but has given us a look into the past with a full look at Kozuki Oden and the younger versions of the legendary pirates of Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard! Though Whitebeard died hundreds of chapters/episodes ago, his legacy in the world of the Grand Line persists to this day and definitely shaped the character of Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of his crew.

Whitebeard was easily one of the most powerful swashbucklers in the world of One Piece, eating a Devil Fruit that gave him the ability to unleash shock waves that could shake the world beneath his feet. Edward Newgate led his band of Whitebeard Pirates as if they were his own family, travelling the seas as a part of the Yonko. Unfortunately, Whitebeard's reign as the "strongest man in the world" came to an end during the Battle of Marineford where he was able to remain on his feet long after his death. Carving a legacy for himself that continues past his death, the flashbacks of Wano Country have taken us further into the life of Edward Newgate in the pages of the manga.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Whitebeard, much like the older pirates of Gol D. Roger, Kaido, Big Mom, and even Oden who set sail to explore the world outside of the borders of Wano Country, has a long history before the events of One Piece and we can't wait to see some of the events of the manga that look into his past translated into the anime. The opening didn't only show us the much younger Whitebeard, but hinted at an epic battle that will be taking place between Newgate and Gol D. Roger.

Fans of the manga know that these upcoming flashbacks reveal not just new aspects of Whitebeard's character, but new elements of the world of One Piece that we didn't know before. Needless to say, if you haven't been reading the manga, you're in for some serious surprises when it comes to the upcoming episodes of the anime!

Are you excited to see the adventures of a much younger Whitebeard? Would you watch a spin-off series of the character down the line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.