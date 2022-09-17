One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales

One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.

One Piece Odyssey will hit Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 13th, 2023, with the new video game introducing the island of Waford along with a mysterious new figure in Lim. Created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, Lim can steal the abilities of the Straw Hat Pirates themselves, and it would seem that from the latest trailer, a big part of the game will involve Luffy and his fellow crew members attempting to regain their lost powers.

Bandai Namco's Official Twitter Account shared the new One Piece Odyssey trailer, not only giving an overview of the new world that the Straw Hats will be exploring but breaking down some of the familiar spots from the anime and manga that Luffy and the cast will revisit as torn directly from their memories:

Join Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew on a journey through the depths of their memories in an odyssey beyond imagination!



Uncover the mysteries of the island of Waford when ONE PIECE ODYSSEY launches on January 13th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QL8fZmxT5V — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 15, 2022

If you aren't familiar with the story of One Piece Odyssey, Banda Namco revealed the official description for the next video game chapter weaving a brand new tale for the Straw Hat Pirates as they find themselves shipwrecked on an island they have never seen before during their Grand Line travels:

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

What has been your favorite One Piece video game to date? Do you think Odyssey will mark the arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth into the video game landscape? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.