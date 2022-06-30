One Piece Odyssey Shows Off More Gameplay

Bandai Namco has released a new developer diary for One Piece Odyssey that shares more on the upcoming video game's combat, gameplay, and more. One Piece Odyssey is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC at some point later this year, though there is no definitive release date attached as of yet. The new video game comes as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary overall.

The developer diary specifically includes insight from One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki as well as composer Motoi Sakuraba and Ken Takano, editor-in-chief for One Piece at Weekly Shonen Jump. Between the three of them, the video goes over how Bandai Namco works with developer ILCA Inc., how One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda was involved with the project, and more. You can check out the full lengthy One Piece Odyssey developer diary for yourself embedded below:

A voyage to the heart of memories is on the horizon.



Meet the team behind #ONEPIECEODYSSEY as you prepare to embark on a unique adventure with the Straw Hat Crew.https://t.co/BE5c2aDk5D — One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) June 30, 2022

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the official description of One Piece Odyssey reads in part. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

As noted above, One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. As previously announced, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda provided new character and monster designs for the video game and Motoi Sakuraba serves as the composer for the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game general right here.

