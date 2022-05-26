One Piece Odyssey Reveals New Combat Details

✖

One Piece Odyssey is an upcoming RPG that takes place in the universe of the anime. Bandai Namco and ILCA announced the game earlier this year, but neither the publisher nor developer revealed any information about the game's combat system. The RPG genre can offer wildly different combat systems, but it seems One Piece Odyssey is going with a more traditional route, with turn-based combat. The news was revealed through a number of new screenshots posted on the game's official website, though readers should be aware that the website is completely in Japanese.

Images from the game's website have been shared on Twitter by @RPGSite, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Bandai Namco has released new screenshots for One Piece Odyssey, introducing the game's command-based battle system as well as a couple of new original characters: https://t.co/OBAo2czHXK pic.twitter.com/eEaR8UYCqP — RPG Site (@RPGSite) May 20, 2022

A lot of RPG purists will likely be quite happy about the game's turn-based combat! Many modern RPGs have moved away from that type of system, including franchises like Final Fantasy. In fact, the Tweet above has seen a lot of positive reception from RPG fans that haven't even watched One Piece. It's hard to say if this choice by ILCA and Bandai Namco will attract casual audiences, but it certainly seems to have garnered the game some attention!

At this time, additional details about One Piece Odyssey are fairly slim. Long-time One Piece fans will be happy to know that author Eiichiro Oda will be providing new character and monster designs, while the game's music will be composed by Motoi Sakuraba (Dark Souls, Tales of Symphonia). The game's narrative will see the Straw Hats shipwrecked on a mysterious island following a massive storm. With the game set to release later this year, it seems like a safe bet we'll learn a lot more about One Piece Odyssey in the very near future!

One Piece Odyssey is set to release in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to One Piece Odyssey? Does the combat system make you more likely to pick it up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!