One Piece Odyssey Release Date Revealed

As part of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey will officially release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 13, 2023 worldwide. The release date announcement isn't exactly a surprise given that a new update during TGS was teased previously, but a new trailer released alongside the announcement reveals several new details about the anime title.

While it's been known for some time that the video game would see the Straw Hat Pirates shipwrecked on a mysterious island, Waford, the new trailer seemingly indicates that the new original One Piece character Lim has a bone to pick with pirates in general and seals away their powers. The premise seems to be about them exploring the island to gather cube-shaped artifacts in order to get their powers back. You can check out the new One Piece Odyssey trailer for yourself below:

Clear skies ahead, lay in a course for Waford and a bold new challenge by pre-ordering #ONEPIECEODYSSEY today!



Reserve your copy now and be ready for when the Straw Hat Crew land on PlayStation, XBOX and PC Digital on January 13, 2023: https://t.co/6uVl86KFQ0 pic.twitter.com/NM9aevzga9 — One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) September 15, 2022

Perhaps most interestingly, it would seem that Lim also enables them to revisit a world made from their memories. How expansive this sort of thing might be in One Piece Odyssey is unclear, but it certainly seems like it will include the Kingdom of Alabasta and Princess Vivi, as both can be briefly seen at the end of the trailer.

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the official description of One Piece Odyssey reads in part. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

As noted above, One Piece Odyssey is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on January 13, 2023 worldwide. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game general right here.

What do you think about the new One Piece Odyssey trailer? Are you looking forward to checking the video game out early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!