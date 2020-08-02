New One Piece Opening Goes All Out with Manga Spoilers

✖

One Piece has debuted the second opening theme sequence for the Wano Country arc with the newest episode of the anime, and unsurprisingly, the 23rd opening theme for the series also comes with a ton of spoilers for future manga events. Fans who have been keeping up with the weekly manga chapter releases of the series were initially surprised to see the first opening theme for this arc reveal so many of the key events taking place long after where that opening would have been relevant. It's the same case with the second theme sequence, which is animating events that aren't too far off from where we are in the manga now.

The 23rd opening theme sequence for the series not only teases many climactic reveals from the latter half of the second act, but also reveals some of the surprises coming in the third act. There's an argument to be made over whether or not this is too much for fans of the anime to see, but then it gets into whether or not spoilers ruin an individuals' enjoyment of the anime as many fans tend to experience both the manga and anime at the same time.

The major conceit of this opening is its focus on events of the past, which is part of an extended flashback sequence in the third act of the Wano Country arc, and part of the fun was seeing some of the younger versions of characters for the first time. Then again, these are the perfect choices for enticing scenes drawing people into each new episode of the series.

One piece opening 23 definitely one of my favorites pic.twitter.com/PZj7upkNRz — Vraixen (@vraixen) August 2, 2020

There are even a few additions here that might go as far as solving big mysteries in the manga (such as the identity of the members of SWORD), but thankfully it's not all teases for future events as many of the newest opening's best scenes tease the kind of battles we can look forward to when the war for Wano officially kicks off on Onigashima. But what do you think?

Did you catch all of the nods to future events, manga fans? Are you concerned over seeing so many things revealed in full in the new One Piece opening? Does it instead make you more excited for what's to come? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

