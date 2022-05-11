One Piece: Red and Steve Aoki Announce Anime Expo Takeover

✖

Anime Expo is back on this year, and that means the convention is looking to go all out with its events. After two years online, the Los Angeles con has announced several of its main panels, and it turns out One Piece is joining in on the fun. After all, the anime's new movie is slated to drop this fall, and Steve Aoki is being brought in to help hype the film at Anime Expo.

The update comes from Toei Animation as the studio behind One Piece: Red announced the party. According to the studio, Aoki will perform live at a show exclusively for convention attendees. This event will be themed around One Piece's new film as Toei Animation hired the award-winning DJ to boost Luffy's notoriety.

(Photo: Anime Expo)

"I have been a huge fan of Toei Animation from as early as I can remember. One Piece holds a special place in my heart because I have always been impressed by the resilience and determination of Luffy. His happy-go-lucky demeanor in the face of adversity inspired me in many ways," Aoki shared in a new statement regarding the concert.

"Having this opportunity to join forces with Toei Animation to commemorate their upcoming 'One Piece Film Red' is an immense honor. Not only am I performing during Anime Expo, but my brand Dim Mak is also releasing a merch collab at the same time."

Beyond his concert, Aoki will also bring some special merchandise to Anime Expo that attendees will want to nab. The DJ's clothing brand Dim Mak is collaborating with One Piece on a special collection. Pieces from the line will be available early to guests at Anime Expo this July, so fans will want to start saving up ASAP.

What do you make of this latest announcement? Are you hyped for One Piece's new film to drop?