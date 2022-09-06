One Piece: Red Celebrates Box Office Success With New Trailer

One Piece Film: Red has been sailing through theaters across Japan as it steadily becomes the most popular film in the franchise to date, and to celebrate all of its success the new movie has released a special new trailer showing off more than ever before! The newest feature film entry in the One Piece franchise hit theaters overseas earlier this Summer, but fans in other territories will have to wait until later this Fall before getting the chance to see it themselves. But considering its box office success in just its home territory, it's clear that there's quite a lot to be excited for in the new feature.

Bringing Red-Haired Shanks back into the anime franchise for the first real time in several years (even more so when you realize how long it's been since he and Luffy have seen one another), and introducing his daughter Uta to the series, fans have been flocking to the film since its release and Toei Animation has every reason to celebrate! Honoring it taking the top spot and the box office and bringing in some major numbers following its release, One Piece Film: Red shows off the best look at the movie yet with its newest trailer! Check it out below:

One Piece Film: Red might be working its way through theaters across Japan currently, but Crunchyroll will be bringing the film to North America sometime this October. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, Crunchyroll teases what we can expect from One Piece Film: Red as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

