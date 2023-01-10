One Piece: Red Reaches Massive Box Office Milestone

One Piece Film: Red is gearing up to round out its very long theatrical run in Japan later this month, and the feature film has reached a massive box office milestone before the run comes to an end! The newest feature film in Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise ended up becoming not only one of Toei Animation's most successful anime movies released in 2023 overall, but is now the most successful film in the franchise's history. It's why the theatrical run of the film is still going strong in Japan and won't end until later this month.

One Piece Film: Red has gone to such massive success that it's still making money at the international box office. In fact, according to the latest update for the feature film from its official Twitter account, One Piece Film: Red has now crossed over the 19 billion yen (about $144 million USD) milestone. With 13.79 million tickets sold across its 157 days in the box office as of January 10th, series creator Eiichiro Oda has shared a special new sketch of Zoro and Sanji to celebrate the huge milestone:

What is One Piece Film: Red?

One Piece Film: Red wrapped up its run internationally late last year with its North American run last Fall, and with the run in Japan ending on January 29th, it won't be too much longer before it gets a home media release. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is teased by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

