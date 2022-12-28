One Piece Releases Uta's Original Designs, Details

Uta might be the biggest new character introduced to the Straw Hat Pirates' universe this year this side of the Wano Arc, arriving in the fifteenth film of the series while taking on the title of the "Ultimate Diva". Of course, a main noteworthy aspect of this new One Piece character is the fact that she is none other than Red-Haired Shanks's daughter. Now, Eiichiro Oda has released new sketches for Uta's original designs along with details of how the character might have originally hit the scene.

Alongside releasing the original designs for Uta, Eiichiro Oda himself had released notes on the daughter of Shanks and her design, stating that it would change depending on the type of music that would be employed within the fifteenth movie of the series:

"Depending on what type of music we go for, it should reflect in her appearance. Most of the important traits have not yet been decided. These are all still drafts. Still, thought I might as well draw some ideas I had planned. Let's please think thoroughly on if we really want to go forward with music. I feel the movie should have more emphasis on music than even One Piece: Gold did."

Uta Piece: Red

Twitter Outlet New World Artur took the opportunity to share these original sketches of Uta from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, while also revealing that Uta was originally named "Deborah" before she hit the big screen and helped deliver a film that has become the most profitable in the history of the Straw Hat Pirates:

In a very early draft of #OnePiece Film RED, before her design was even finalized, Uta was originally going to be called "Deborah" pic.twitter.com/8nlKUprlZI — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 27, 2022

Very early designs of Uta from #OnePiece Film RED by Eiichiro Oda! pic.twitter.com/ubpLo6pPln — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 27, 2022

If you watched One Piece: Red when it hit theaters, you know that Uta's future in the Grand Line is up in the air, with even Oda and his producers coming to different conclusions as to whether Shanks' daughter will return to the series. Of course, the series is in its Final Arc and has plenty of events and characters that are sure to occupy the Straw Hat Pirates' time, meaning that Uta has the clock running against her if she is planning to revisit Luffy and his crew.

Do you prefer any of Oda's original designs for Uta over the aesthetic used for One Piece's fifteenth film?