One Piece: Red Cosplay Captures The Ultimate Diva, Uta

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the number one movie in North America today, anime or otherwise, but the latest adventure of the Z-Fighters isn't the only Toei movie hitting theaters this year. One Piece: Red, the fifteenth film of the franchise, will also be landing in theaters this fall, not only bringing back Red-Haired Shanks but also introducing his daughter, Uta. Before the Ultimate Diva's time on the big screen, one cosplayer has brought the high-pitched heroine to life.

While Uta will be introduced on the silver screen around the world this fall, the daughter of Shanks recently appeared in the One Piece television series, as the show takes a break from the War for Wano to examine the earlier relationship between Uta and Luffy. Currently, Uta's role remains a mystery as to whether she'll be an ally or enemy to the Straw Hat Pirates, though plenty of fans can't wait to find out.

Instagram Cosplayer Nana Tyx shared this brand new take on the daughter of Shanks via new Cosplay that brings the heroine of Red to life:

If you want to learn more about the upcoming film in the One Piece franchise, Crunchyroll offered the following official description for Red:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly. She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music. There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

