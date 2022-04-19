One Piece: Red Shows Off Next Villain With New Poster

One Piece is teasing a new villain showing up in the upcoming One Piece Film: Red with a new poster highlighting their debut! The next major feature film in Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise will be hitting theaters across Japan later this Summer, and there are lots of reasons fans are already excited to see how it all plays out. Not only will the new movie prominently feature Red-Haired Shanks (marking one of the first times we have seen the famous Emperor playing a role in the anime in a long time), but will be introducing some interesting new characters to the franchise.

The first major trailer for One Piece Film: Red gave fans the first look at Shanks’ daughter, Uta, and while there are still many questions about the film’s story and her (and thus Shanks’) role in it, fans have gotten another clue as to how it will all shake out with the newest poster. Like many of the character posters we have seen for each of the prominent characters, One Piece Film: Red’s latest is focusing on a new character named Gordon. It’s likely that he’s going to be a major antagonistic presence. Check out his poster below:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan beginning on August 6th. The new film has yet to confirm a release date or window for an international release as of this writing, but fans are still excited to see how it could all shake out as it’s introducing some major ideas to the potential canon of the franchise as a whole.

Gordon's role is also being largely kept as a mystery as of this writing, but as we get closer to the new film's release we'll be getting much more about the upcoming movie. This includes a proper story detail (hopefully), but regardless we'll see what the new movie has to offer when it starts hitting theaters later this Summer.