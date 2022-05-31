One Piece: Red Poster Raises a Major Question About Luffy's Gear Fifth

✖

The timeline for the fifteenth film of One Piece has countless questions surrounding its story, though it has been confirmed that Red-Haired Shanks is set to make a comeback alongside the introduction of his daughter, Uta. While it hasn't been confirmed whether this movie will take place after the War For Wano Arc, fans have found a new poster that has many wondering if this upcoming film will see Luffy use his newest transformation, Gear Fifth. Needless to say, the addition of this new form to the movie would certainly spice things up in terms of the return of Shanks.

If you aren't familiar with the power of Gear Fifth, Luffy was able to access this new transformation while fighting against the captain of the Beast Pirates, helping him to win the War For Wano. Revealing that Luffy's original devil fruit was actually a Mythical Zoan fruit that grants him the abilities of the Sun God Nika, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates was given a radical makeover that allows him to basically become a living cartoon, turn the environment around him into rubber, and even pluck lightning bolts from the sky to hurl at his enemies. While Luffy and Kaido both knocked one another out in the final moments of their battle, it was enough for the Wano resistance fighters to declare victory.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared a new poster that features both One Piece: Red as well as the recent events of the Shonen's manga, though the user believes that the inclusion of Gear Fifth is simply to highlight the events of the War For Wano Arc rather than hint at the idea of Luffy's newest transformation being a part of the movie:

This leaked promotional Jump page is floating around, making people think that Gear 5th will appear in One Piece RED. However, this is a promotional page composed of two different images: promotion for film RED, and promotion of the current manga. Please don't mix them together pic.twitter.com/i7Y86cmENu — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 26, 2022

It will be interesting to see where Gear Fifth appears first in terms of animation, as the television series could document Luffy's new transformation before the movie lands in Japan on August 6th of this summer. Regardless, fans are waiting to see Luffy's most powerful form hit the anime proper considering how out there the transformation is and the wild implications of Monkey's powers while accessing it.

Do you think we'll see Gear Fifth arrive in the fifteenth film of the series?