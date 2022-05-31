One Piece Settles the War for Wano With an Important Declaration

✖

One Piece has finally settled the war for Wano with an important declaration made to the battlefield in the newest chapter of the series! It's been an intense run for the series ever since the Wano Country arc first began years ago, and it's been even more extreme with the climax kicking off on Onigashima. This has been the longest stretch for a single conflict in the entire series overall, but Luffy and Kaido seemingly had brought their fight to an end with the previous chapter. But given how tough Kaido has been, there were still doubts as to whether or not Luffy actually pulled off the impossible.

With Luffy dealing the final blow to Kaido, it was thankfully confirmed that Luffy was indeed able to defeat the Emperor with the newest chapter of the series. While there is still much to figure out about Wano's future and what the series will look like after the arc is completely over, a declaration from Nekomamushi revealed to the battlefield and the people of Wano that the samurai rebels and pirates are victorious in this war and have defeated two Emperors of the sea in the process.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1050 begins with Nekomamushi relaying the information to the rest of the battlefield that "Luffy smashed Kaido all the way deep into the Earth! Onigashima would have fallen, but Lord Momonosuke turned into a giant dragon and stopped it! After 20 long years of waiting for the chance to avenge Lord Oden's death we are victorious! We've taken down two Emperors of the sea!" This declaration not only further relays Luffy's victory to the others, but also importantly highlights that it was Momonosuke had saved them too.

With Momonosuke taking the reins as Shogun for the country from here on out, it was very important to highlight just how instrumental he was in saving the country. Because while the pirates did a lot to change the future of the seas as a whole, Momonosuke will be the only one left focusing on the future of the country itself as he prepares to open its borders at some point in the future.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the war for Wano now that it's come to an end? What does this big win actually mean for Luffy and the others? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!