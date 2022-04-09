One Piece: Red Gives Robin A Major Pirate Upgrade

One Piece: Red isn’t just set to be the next big movie in the long-running Shonen franchise, but it also is set to be a major part of the franchise as it promises to return Red-Haired Shanks to Luffy’s life after being away for so long. With the Straw Hat Pirates set to receive more than one new outfit in this upcoming movie, Nico Robin’s latest aesthetic has been revealed for the summer release, making her look far more like a swashbuckler than ever before.

While Robin’s role in Red hasn’t been released prior to the movie’s release as of yet, Nico has played a major role in One Piece’s manga and anime during the War for Wano Arc. In battling against the arachnid warrior known as Black Maria, Robin pushed herself to the limit and revealed a terrifying new transformation that caused her to grow several times in size and taking on a far more demonic appearance. Dubbing the new transformation “Demonio Fleur” it will be interesting to see if Robin has the opportunity to use this powerful new technique once again in the upcoming film of the Shonen franchise.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the new look at Robin’s outfit in the upcoming film, with the movie set to give her a far more pirate aesthetic as she joins Luffy in diving into this new adventure that is set to finally bring back Shanks into the series with a new crew of unknown swashbucklers of his own:

Robin's second outfit in One Piece Film: RED!



"Could it be that this music score hides a secret meaning?"

Following the hacking attack on Toei Animation, a number of projects have had to be delayed as a result, with One Piece being one of the victims of the attack. While a few episodes of its anime were delayed, the series is set to return in later this month, but there has been words regarding if One Piece: Red will be delayed as a result, as it is set to arrive this August in theaters in Japan. Currently, there’s also no word on when the fifteenth film will hit theaters in North America, though based on previous movies in the franchise, it might only be a few months before it hits the West.

What do you think of Robin’s new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.