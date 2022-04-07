One Piece: Red Cosplay Gives Shanks A Makeover

One Piece: Red is set to be the fifteenth film in the Shonen series created by Eiichiro Oda, taking the opportunity to bring back Red-Haired Shanks, an inspiration for Monkey D. Luffy, who has been away from the world of the Grand Line for quite some time. With the recent developments of One Piece’s manga seeing Luffy undergoing a massive transformation, Shanks’ ties to the Devil Fruit that Luffy ate is sure to be something that fans are hoping the film will explore. Now, one cosplayer has given the red-haired swashbuckler a major makeover before his return.

Shanks has not met Luffy for a very long time and for a series that has over one thousand episodes to its name, that is really saying something. With Shanks sacrificing one of his arms to save Monkey’s life as a child and being the one responsible for introducing him to the Devil Fruit that he mistakenly ate, giving the Straw Hat Pirate his rubber powers that we see him use to this day, countless fans of One Piece have waited for the day in which the two swashbucklers reunite. One Piece: Red is still somewhat steeped in mystery, not even necessarily letting fans know if Shanks and Luffy will come into contact once again, though the movie has been revealing some major character designs for the crews of both Luffy and Shanks alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Alice Dias shared this brand new take on Red-Haired Shanks, taking us back to the early days of One Piece wherein Luffy had yet to set sail on the seas of the Grand Line and Shanks was still in contact with the young pirate who would form his own crew in the Straw Hats:

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters on August 6th in Japan, though a release date has yet to be revealed for fans of the Thousand Sunny in North America and around the world. The previous film in the Shonen series, One Piece: Stampede, had originally hit theaters in Japan in August of 2019, and then subsequently hit the West in October of that same year, so this timeline certainly wouldn’t be too far fetched when it comes to the movie bringing back Shanks.

What role do you think Shanks will play in the fifteenth movie of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.