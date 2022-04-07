One Piece: Red Debuts Sanji’s Makeover in This New Poster

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth movie of the franchise, bringing back one of the earliest characters of the Shonen series as Red-Haired Shanks is set to enter the world of Luffy and his crew once again. Like other movies in the story of the Grand Line, the Straw Hat Pirates will be sporting new outfits to accompany this new adventure, with Sanji being the latest member of Luffy’s crew to have his new fit revealed in preparation for the upcoming film.

Sanji was one of the first pirates to join Luffy’s crew, being a big find for the Straw Hat Captain thanks to his flair in the kitchen and ability to cook some downright delicious food for his crew. While Sanji’s role in this upcoming film is still a mystery, the Straw Hat Chef has played a major role in the War For Wano Arc which is currently taking place in the anime and manga of the main storyline of the series. Recently defeating Queen in a one-on-one battle that tied into his past, it will be interesting to see what Sanj’s continuing role is now that Luffy has unlocked his Gear Fifth transformation.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece: Red has been releasing a number of new designs for the new outfits that the Straw Hat Pirates will be wearing, with Sanji’s being the latest reveal following the first looks at the likes of Luffy, Nami, Usopp, and Zoro from the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise:

Shanks’ return will certainly be interesting considering Luffy has reached the peak of his capabilities thanks to his fight against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, during the story of the Wano Arc, with Gear Fifth allowing Luffy to transform his body, and the area surrounding him, into something akin to a Saturday Morning Cartoon. While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding the fifteenth film of Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen series, it remains one of the most anticipated of the franchise to date.

What do you think of Sanji's new fit for the upcoming One Piece film?