One Piece: Red Poster Reveals The New Straw Hat Costumes

One Piece: Red is set to be a major moment within the Shonen franchise, with the fifteenth film set to bring back Shanks, a character who helped mold Luffy into the pirates he now has become. Throughout a good number of movies, the Straw Hat Pirates have been given new looks and not only does this seem to be case in Red, but it also looks like they’ll have multiple outfits in the movie that is set to take sail in August of this year.

One Piece: Red, as far as we know, is still set to arrive in theaters in Japan on August 6th this summer, though with the hacking of Toei Animation which delayed new episodes of the One Piece anime series, fans have been left wondering if the upcoming film in the Shonen franchise might hit a bit of a delay itself. Currently, there is no word on a North American release for Red, though if we look at the previous movie, One Piece: Stampede, the fourteenth film also had an August release date and hit theaters in the West in October of that year. Needless to say, with Red set to bring back Shanks, it is definitely one of the most highly anticipated releases among the Shonen fan community.

One Piece: Red released a new poster that features the Straw Hats in outfits that they’ve never worn before, with stand-outs like Usopp looking closer to one of the singers from Kiss than a member of Luffy’s crew, while Jinbei appears to be wearing an outfit similar to those worn by Elvis Pressley:

While Shanks is planning to return in this new film, the Straw Hats currently have their hands full in both the anime series and the manga, attempting to free the isolated nation known as Wano from the tyrannical rule of Kaido and his Beast Pirates. With the manga recently seeing Luffy gain a new transformation in his Gear Fifth, it will be interesting to see if Monkey uses this powerful form in the fifteenth movie of the franchise.

Via Soul Storm OP