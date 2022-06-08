One Piece: Red Debuts New Poster, Trailer

✖

One Piece is making headlines this week thanks to its upcoming hiatus, but now, it seems the anime is making waves on its own. After all, this summer will welcome the debut of One Piece: Red, and this film will introduce a major party of Shanks' past. And now, a new poster-trailer release is here to hype fans up for the epic flick.

As you can see below, the new trailer went live just recently, and it gives quite a bit of information away to fans. For one, the promo proves Shanks did travel with his little girl across the Grand Line at points, and Uta even came to the East Blue with him. It was there the young girl met Luffy well before the events of the anime began, and they were close friends.

【New Trailer】

ONE PIECE FILM RED

Scheduled for August 6 in Japan!



☠️More: https://t.co/ou97EbV1nU pic.twitter.com/TlnmrNgJsK — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 8, 2022

The trailer also shows how talented Uta is as her singing has no equal. However, all of her talents put a target on Uta's back, and that is without the world knowing about her ties to Shanks. It also seems Uta was separated from Luffy at one point during their childhood, but she will reunite with the Straw Hat here when some new villains dig into her history to Shanks' dismay.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Piece Casts Live-Action Mihawk, Nojiko and More | One Piece Will Begin Its Final Act Soon After a Month-Long Hiatus | One Piece May Be Ready to Start Its Final Act But Fans Are Not

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Obviously, this new trailer is gorgeous, and One Piece: Red was even given a special tribute from Oda to celebrate its release. The artist inked an incredible poster to hype the new movie, after all. So if you were on the fence with this latest One Piece movie, this trailer-poster combo will hopefully get you on board with the big release.

What do you think of this new trailer-poster drop? Will you be checking out One Piece: Red when it hits theaters near you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.