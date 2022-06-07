One Piece May Be Ready to Start Its Final Act But Fans Are Not
One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and for some fans, they have never lived in a world without Luffy. However, all things must come to an end. In a recent note, creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed the manga will kickstart its final act this year, and fans are admittedly not ready to part with their favorite pirates.
If you haven't heard the news, Oda confirmed One Piece is ready to toe into its final act this summer. The artist will be taking a deserved break starting this month, and when he gets back to work in late July, One Piece will begin its trek towards the end. Its final act is next up for One Piece, and as you can see below, fans are having a hard time coming to terms with the end even after all these years.
What Is Life?
My brain is mentally blocking the idea of One Piece entering its final saga, I just can’t imagine my life without new One Piece chapters— Based👑 (@Based5656) June 7, 2022
An Incredible Journey
One Piece will enter its final saga... I'm simply overwhelmed by this because I'm so sad that my favorite series of all time is coming to an end, but I'm also incredibly happy and fortunate to be able to witness Oda fulfill what he set out to achieve 25 years ago. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/8y0L0rzr4E— Khaluffy (@Khaluffy) June 7, 2022
Crisis Time
Damn we really into the final saga of One Piece now, I don't know what I'll do it when ends😭 pic.twitter.com/bWShKinIPl— Myth:CRBerserk (@StrawHatMyth) June 7, 2022
Laugh, Cry, Scream
"One piece is entering the final saga" pic.twitter.com/9araZ3YAXL— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) June 7, 2022
It's Getting Real
the 'one piece will end in 5 years' is sounding so real now im scared pic.twitter.com/Q3OBaj9rac— may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN⚡ (@luffysmayie) June 7, 2022
No... Please, No
I don’t want one piece to end… pic.twitter.com/L5yE2TD5PS— Tomo😤 (@lortomo1) June 7, 2022
Life Is Over
When one piece ends there’s nothing left for me in anime/manga— Geo (@Geo_AW) June 7, 2022
Could It Be?
OHMYGOODD ANOTHER 1 MONTH ONE PIECE MANGA BREAK?!!! LAST TIME THIS HAPPENED IT'S TIMESKIP. OKAY WHAT THE HELL IS GONNA HAPPEN IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/T50OlxDPl6— may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN⚡ (@luffysmayie) June 7, 2022
What's Happening?!
WHAT THE HECK IS HAPPENING
ONE PIECE IS GOING ON A MONTH LONG BREAK
HUNTER X HUNTER IS COMING BACK
BERSERK'S SERIALIZATION IS RESUMING
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON— RogersBase (@RogersBase) June 7, 2022
Breathe Deep
trying to calm down by telling myself yonko saga lasted 7 years but still i— pic.twitter.com/hr6JfWFZGr— may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN⚡ (@luffysmayie) June 7, 2022