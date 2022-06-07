One Piece May Be Ready to Start Its Final Act But Fans Are Not

One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and for some fans, they have never lived in a world without Luffy. However, all things must come to an end. In a recent note, creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed the manga will kickstart its final act this year, and fans are admittedly not ready to part with their favorite pirates.

READ MORE: Netflix's One Piece Releases First Look at Live-Action Sets, Concept Art, and New Cast Additions | One Piece to Enter Final Act This Summer After a Month-Long Break | One Piece Settles the Wano Saga With Emotional Finale: Read

If you haven't heard the news, Oda confirmed One Piece is ready to toe into its final act this summer. The artist will be taking a deserved break starting this month, and when he gets back to work in late July, One Piece will begin its trek towards the end. Its final act is next up for One Piece, and as you can see below, fans are having a hard time coming to terms with the end even after all these years.

How do you feel about One Piece reaching its final act? What do you want to see the manga do in its home stretch? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.