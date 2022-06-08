Netflix's One Piece Casts Live-Action Mihawk, Nojiko and More

✖

Netflix is moving forward with their new live-action take on One Piece, and has added some new heavy hitters to the cast for Mihawk, Nojiko and more. Live-action anime adaptations have been releasing to admittedly mixed responses to fans with the last few projects, but there is a hope that the next one will stick the landing. Announced to be in the works some time ago, One Piece's new adaptation has been steadily coming together with casting announcements, looks behind the scenes and more as its clear that the team behind the series is taking its time to make it all work.

The latest announcement for the series has added some new faces to the cast too. The new additions to the cast of Netflix's One Piece live-action series announced during Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 include Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Celeste Zoots as Kaya, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, and Alexander Mantis as Klahadore. These casting choices spread out across the East Blue saga much like the previous additions, and you can check out the official announcement below:

These new additions to the cast will be joining the previously announced cast members that include the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jean Henry as Fullbody. As for the main staff confirmed for the new series so far, Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer while Matt Owens will be serving as executive producer.

Original series creator Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved with the production of Netflix's new live-action take on One Piece as well, and praised the main Straw Hat cast previously with the following, "Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!" Explaining further about how the casting process was done for these initial choices, Oda went on to explain that the choices came after major deliberations.

"We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world!" Oda continued, "These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world!"