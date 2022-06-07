One Piece Will Begin Its Final Act Soon After a Month-Long Hiatus

✖

One Piece is wrapping up one of its most intense arcs to date, and fans are already looking to what's next. As it turns out, the end is what's coming for Luffy and his team. In a new note, the creator of One Piece confirmed the series will take a month-long break this summer before returning with the start of its final act.

The update went live just recently thanks to a letter posted by Oda for fans. It was there the creator confirmed he will take a month-long break starting this month. One Piece will be on hiatus from June 27th to July 25th to give Oda a break as he prepares to usher in the manga's final act.

According to Oda, he will use his break to rest following all his work on the Wano saga. The artist will also be traveling to Africa to observe the set for Netflix's live-action series. Oda was meant to visit the set a while ago, but the creator's trip was delayed due to the pandemic. So as you can imagine, Oda's trip to the set is incredibly overdue especially since filming is already underway on the project.

Once Oda returns to work, One Piece will move forward with its final act. The manga's home stretch comes more than 20 years after the series first debuted. Oda released One Piece's first chapter back in July 1997, so the manga will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer in time for this final act to kick off. The only question remaining is how far One Piece will spread its final entry, and knowing Oda, it could still be a couple of years before the series ends.

