One Piece Re-Releasing Favorite Jewelry Line

One Piece is getting ready to transfer from its current arc focusing on the gathering of nations under the “Reverie” banner to that of the isolated nation of Wano Country, where Luffy and company may just re-unite for the first time following the time jump. With excitement ramping up, what better time to let fans show off their love of the series with some One Piece themed jewelry? Animate has you covered!

The Twitter Account for Aitai Kuji dropped the news that Animate will be re-releasing their jewelry line for the insanely popular anime pirate series:

Animate is re-releasing the Kyoto Kumihimo exclusive #ONEPIECE bracelets themed after Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Ace, and Law! The high-quality accessories feature a ruby, emerald, sapphire, black diamond, garnet, for each respective pirate! Pre-order today~https://t.co/S8l6vu8Qer pic.twitter.com/kvwyeY2O3y — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) June 10, 2019

These specific bracelets retail for around $110 USD each and focus on One Piece characters such as Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro Roronoa, Sanji, Ace, and Law to name a few. Each bracelet has a color to coincide with their specific character, including a charm to let folks know that this is from the popular anime series. Each of the bracelets also feature a different jewel for each character, including ruby, emerald, sapphire, black diamond, and garnet.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates aren’t just on a quest for treasure, such as fancy bracelets, but also to make a name for themselves worldwide. While being rogues in the face of the navy, the Straw Hats attempt to help those that they can, realizing that the world they want to live in doesn’t have the poor and needy be downtrodden. Their names have spread so far and wide, that a few of the Straw Hats have recently received large bounties on their heads, though Luffy is disappointed that the one placed on him wasn’t bigger.

What do you think of these new One Piece bracelets? Are you excited for the upcoming Wano country arc that may see the Straw Hats bring the band back together?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.