One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Wano Look

One Piece's anime has been tearing its way through the massive third act of the Wano Country arc's battles, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by highlighting her makeover for the fights on Onigashima! While the manga release of the series might be already setting the stage for the next major phase of the series following everything that happened on the isolated island of Wano, the anime is gearing up for the critical final stage of the fights across Onigashima as the various Straw Hats are finding their ways into their major battles for the arc.

Robin herself has been a peculiar fixture in the war across Onigashima thus far as while she was initially focused on discovering more of Wano's secrets, she has found herself in the middle of a massive fight against the Tobi Roppo member Black Maria when Sanji called out for her help. We have yet to see an update from the fight so far, but it's hard to deny just how cool Robin looks in this moment...especially with her latest makeover. It's this Onigashima look for Robin that artist @capulet.cos captures perfectly with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The latest episodes of One Piece have ended the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome. With a major flourish bringing this battle between the two of them to an end, it was revealed that Luffy still did not have enough to stack up against the Emperor. Despite all of his training to master his use of Conqueror's Haki to color his attacks against the Emperor, Luffy still ended up losing this fight and is now sent tumbling into the ocean below. But as fans of the manga might know, this is really only the start of the bigger battle to come.

Without giving away too much about what's still left to come for those who might not be caught up with the manga, the war is really only getting started. Fans might have seen Luffy lose to Kaido once more, but much like Law and Kid are now struggling against Big Mom and the lower floors of the Skull Dome, Luffy still has yet to fully give up. The Straw Hats have yet to do so either, so now it's just a matter of seeing it all play out for Robin and the others!