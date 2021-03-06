One Piece Sets Up Robin's Next Battle with a Chilling Decree

✖

The War For Wano is continuing to rage on in the pages of One Piece's manga series, with the anime attempting to play catch up with its source material as it covers the flashback sequences associated with the mythical Kozuki Oden, and it seems as if Straw Hat Pirate Nico Robin is going to take the focus of upcoming chapters with a big battle. With the previous installments featuring Sanji being captured by one of Kaido's creepiest Beast Pirates, it's clear that Nico is going to have her work cut out for her alongside her friends in their bid to free Wano.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1005, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Sanji trapped within a web created by Black Maria, the cook for the Straw Hat Pirates finds himself in quite the pickle but is given the opportunity to call for backup, which comes in both the forms of Nico Robin and Brooke, who are able to free him. With the War for Wano spilling out among its thousands of combatants, including Luffy and Zoro fighting against Kaido and Big Mom on the roof of the Beast Pirates HQ, fans are left wondering just who will ultimately survive this insane battle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Nico's Devil Fruit gives her a creepy power, to create additional appendages of her own that can burst forth from her own body, from flat surfaces, or even from her opponents. In the declaration in this chapter, Robin states that if someone is to do something horrible to her friends, the demon part of her begins to emerge, which could potentially mean rough seas ahead for Black Maria and potentially the other Beast Pirates.

Each of the Straw Hat Pirates during the War Arc has a lot on their plates at the moment, as Kaido's forces outnumber them several times over, but with members of the Worst Generations and the Vassals of Oden backing them up, they might just be able to pull off a victory to end the isolated nation.

