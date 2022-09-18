One Piece Shocks Fans with Some of Wano's Most Impressive Animation Yet

By Megan Peters

One Piece is doing big things with the manga, and of course, the anime has its own burden to bear these days. While Eiichiro Oda handles the manga's final act at long last, Toei Animation is keeping a tight hold on the Wano Country saga. After all, the storyline is one of the most intense to date, and it seems fans are in disbelief over episode 1033 right now.

And why is that? Well, you can see it all in the slides below. Episode 1033 has some of the best art from Toei Animation to date. Luffy vs Kaido has become a spectacle to behold thanks to this big episode, and fans are admittedly stunned by the quality Toei Animation brought them.

After all, One Piece is a weekly anime, so Toei Animation is limited in the resources it can spend on any given episode. However, the company has made concerted efforts with the Wano Country saga to do things differently. Some of the company's best animators and directors have been tapped to oversee episodes. But when it comes to overall animation, it is hard to imagine any episode of One Piece compared to episode 1033.

You can see just some of the fandom's reactions below, and their insight shows how gobsmacked this update has left them. And when One Piece approaches the final moments of Luffy vs Kaido, we know the anime will deliver even better animation. 

No Words

prevnext

TV or Movie?

prevnext

Another Level

prevnext

What in the World

prevnext

Mwah Mwah

prevnext

Time to Freak Out

prevnext

To the Top

prevnext

Tears Everywhere

prev
Start the Conversation

of