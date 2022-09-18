One Piece Shocks Fans with Some of Wano's Most Impressive Animation Yet
One Piece is doing big things with the manga, and of course, the anime has its own burden to bear these days. While Eiichiro Oda handles the manga's final act at long last, Toei Animation is keeping a tight hold on the Wano Country saga. After all, the storyline is one of the most intense to date, and it seems fans are in disbelief over episode 1033 right now.
And why is that? Well, you can see it all in the slides below. Episode 1033 has some of the best art from Toei Animation to date. Luffy vs Kaido has become a spectacle to behold thanks to this big episode, and fans are admittedly stunned by the quality Toei Animation brought them.
After all, One Piece is a weekly anime, so Toei Animation is limited in the resources it can spend on any given episode. However, the company has made concerted efforts with the Wano Country saga to do things differently. Some of the company's best animators and directors have been tapped to oversee episodes. But when it comes to overall animation, it is hard to imagine any episode of One Piece compared to episode 1033.
You can see just some of the fandom's reactions below, and their insight shows how gobsmacked this update has left them. And when One Piece approaches the final moments of Luffy vs Kaido, we know the anime will deliver even better animation.
No Words
prevnext
ONE PIECE REALLY HAS A GOD LIKE ANIMATION! I'M SPEECHLESS.. pic.twitter.com/3i2rbbaERt— Rénaldo サイヤ人 (@Renaldo_Saiyan) September 18, 2022
TV or Movie?
prevnext
OMG TOEI ARE BACK ON CRACK!!! LUFFY VS KAIDO ROOF PIECE EPISODES KEEPS ON GETTING BETTER WITH MOVIE QUALITY ANIMATION 🤯🔥#ONEPIECE1033 pic.twitter.com/KUkaVTfYRk— ℤ𝔸𝕂𝕀🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) September 18, 2022
Another Level
prevnext
The One Piece anime is just on a whole other level nowpic.twitter.com/tWPQ3UuuAF— Artur – Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED (@newworldartur) September 18, 2022
What in the World
prevnext
Luffy vs Kaido is already the best fight in the anime what did I just watch 😭 pic.twitter.com/WROyoH4v3o— ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero (@Soul_StormOP) September 18, 2022
Mwah Mwah
prevnext
The animation in this scene was just… PERFECT 😍 CHEFS KISS 😘 🔥 #ONEPIECE1033 pic.twitter.com/iEERFDRTIp— 🌺Jami ᵘʷᵘ🌸✨ジャミ (@JamiUwUs) September 18, 2022
Time to Freak Out
prevnext
BROOOOOOOOO IF THIS IS HOW TOEI IS COMING, THEN WE’RE REALLY NOT READY FOR WHEN WE SEE GEAR 5TH VS KAIDO ANIMATED pic.twitter.com/Y4qKrPbXBT— dre 🫧 (@v2TokyoGhost) September 18, 2022
To the Top
prevnext
#ONEPIECE1033 #ONEPIECE1060— Risrka (@Risrkaa) September 18, 2022
My God, Oda from the right and Toei from the left. TRULY PEAK FICTION. pic.twitter.com/ouvO4kIHdN
Tears Everywhere
prev
That EP was nuts! I was blown away by how it looked & how it felt. The storytelling was very immersive & the action sequences were expressive af! And the modern composition has never looked this good on One Piece anime. It was so fkin clean! Tears in my eyes, Thank You Toei!!! pic.twitter.com/ru786ssSSv— Vivek ☀ (@VivekDMurmu) September 18, 2022