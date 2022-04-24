One Piece Fans Are Ready for the Anime's Biggest Episode Yet
One Piece is set to dive into "Roof Piece", as hilariously dubbed by friends, in which the biggest members of the Worst Generation attempt to take down the two biggest threats in Wano Country, Kaido and Big Mom. With this latest battle being delayed originally thanks to the hacking attack directed at Toei Animation, fans are battening down the hatches to get ready for one of the biggest fights to ever take place within the world of the Grand Line, which marked the one thousandth chapter of the Shonen's manga.
The War For Wano is still taking place in One Piece's manga, leaving fans to wonder if the anime might begin telling original stories as the two mediums are about to hit the same moments. With the recent chapters seeing Luffy achieve a new transformation known as Gear Fifth, the power structure of the Grand Line has changed once again and victory might be in sight for the Straw Hat Pirates after the numerous events that took place in Wano Country.
Are you hyped for Roof Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
Good Morning!
Good morning One Piece fans, it’s roof piece day😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/phnwboLTyP— LUNA🫀(ง'̀-'́)ง (@shelovesluffy) April 23, 2022
The Hype Is Real
The hype for Roof Piece has reached its peak!! #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/ji3ou6huFJ— Atreus (@sonofkojiro) April 23, 2022
Dressing For The Ocassion
Tomorrow we'll get roof piece#ONEPIECE1015 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/POag7kLNrc— Raj (@killuaZykk) April 23, 2022
Peak Fiction
TONIGHT WE ARE GOING TO BE FEASTING ROOF PIECE IS HERE THIS GOING DOWN IN THE HISTORY BOOKS OF DUBS #OnePiece #roofpiece pic.twitter.com/KPXJw9kuzn— Toilet pkay (@ToiletPkay) April 23, 2022
Major Moments Coming To The Anime
I’m so excited for roof piece today, especially can’t wait to see these panels animated 🙏 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/DvJL85lxip— ً (@Kyrorise) April 23, 2022
The Internet Might Break
To One Piece anime fans only, if you’re not caught up yet, better do it tonight. Tomorrow’s episode will animate Chapter 1000 of manga and it’s directed by the one and only, Megumi Ishitani. The episode will definitely break the internet.
ROOF PIECE IS FINALLY HERE🔥 pic.twitter.com/phUQS3JFJX— Zafri | BANDIT (@zafri_amir) April 23, 2022
A Great Time
the one piece anime comes back tonight and its the kick off to Roof Piece, manga readers have been eagerly waiting for this time and anime onlies have no idea whats in store for them. truly a great time to be a one piece fan #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/tnOiDgzKCv— Worl D Champion (@whawkinsMW) April 23, 2022
It's Go Time
One of my favorite OP panels. Can’t believe we’re roof piece animated 😭 pic.twitter.com/582A0Pn6GR— zaki 💮 (@sanjizaki) April 23, 2022