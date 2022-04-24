One Piece Fans Are Ready for the Anime's Biggest Episode Yet

One Piece is set to dive into "Roof Piece", as hilariously dubbed by friends, in which the biggest members of the Worst Generation attempt to take down the two biggest threats in Wano Country, Kaido and Big Mom. With this latest battle being delayed originally thanks to the hacking attack directed at Toei Animation, fans are battening down the hatches to get ready for one of the biggest fights to ever take place within the world of the Grand Line, which marked the one thousandth chapter of the Shonen's manga.

The War For Wano is still taking place in One Piece's manga, leaving fans to wonder if the anime might begin telling original stories as the two mediums are about to hit the same moments. With the recent chapters seeing Luffy achieve a new transformation known as Gear Fifth, the power structure of the Grand Line has changed once again and victory might be in sight for the Straw Hat Pirates after the numerous events that took place in Wano Country.

